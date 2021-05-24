Young English side determined for Seville

England made its mark returning to the men’s HSBC World 7s Series by clinching bronze in style last week.

A new-look English side featuring six debutants featured for the first time this season, after their players were involved in a combined Great Britain side in Dubai, but the current crop displayed outstanding character to overcome the third seeds last week.

The side will move onto the Seville 7s with a goal to do better. England is in Pool C with France, Wales and Japan. South Africa is in Pool A alongside the USA and hosts Spain in a three-team pool which includes a bye.

Pool B involves Argentina who will take on Ireland, Germany and Jamaica. Australia, Canada, Scotland and Kenya are drawn in a strong-looking Pool D.

You can catch the live-action of the Seville 7s on FBC TV this weekend.