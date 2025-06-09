Historic moment as two Fijians to Call HSBC SVNS match

[Source: File]

History will be made at the Singapore 7s tonight, as two Fijians take the microphone together on the HSBC SVNS Series for the first time.

Australia women’s rugby rep Sera Naiqama will join Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s very own Satish Narain in the commentary box for Fiji Men’s final pool match against South Africa, a landmark moment for Fijian representation on the global sevens stage.

Narain is no stranger to the international stage, having made his HSBC SVNS commentary debut at the Singapore 7s last year.

His return to the booth, alongside Naiqama’s international experience and insight, adds further significance to the fixture.

The historic call comes as Fiji faces South Africa in a crucial pool encounter, making the moment even more special for Fijian rugby fans watching around the world.

The game kicks off at 11.46pm tonight, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC TV.

