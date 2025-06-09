Todd focuses on exposure

[file photo]

Gaining exposure at the highest at the highest level continues to be the main focus for Fiji’s Amateur Boxing head coach Cam Todd.

Todd firmly believes that competing in overseas tournaments is key to improving his boxers’ performance in the ring.

As long as he remains in charge, he says he will continue to pursue opportunities for his athletes to compete abroad.

Article continues after advertisement

Later this month, Todd will lead a team of 13 boxers to an invitational tournament in New Zealand, part of an ongoing effort to provide international experience.

“Yes the preparations are going well, it’s a fairly young and experienced team. I think all of the team expect for three of them haven’t been on a plane, so it’s going to be a good experience for them. But they’re working hard and are excited to show New Zealand what they’re about.”

Fiji Amateur Boxing has already taken part in several international events this year, and Todd plans to increase that number in 2026.

With the Commonwealth Championships approaching next year, the coach is determined to ensure his fighters are in peak condition when they represent the nation on the global stage.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.