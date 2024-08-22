McCartney Kessler secures top-50 win in Cleveland

[Source: Reuters]

American McCartney Kessler rallied in front of a friendly crowd , pulling off a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 upset of No. 4 seed Xinyu Wang of China in the second round of Tennis in the Land in Cleveland.

Kessler had never defeated a top-50 opponent in her career before taking down Wang, who coughed up a 2-0 lead in the second set.

Kessler also put together a strong finish, winning the final four games of the third set after Wang drew even at 2.

Despite losing, Wang still managed to finish with more aces (5-4) and fewer double faults (4-3).

The Netherlands’ Arantxa Rus also knocked off a seeded foe, beating Bulgarian seventh seed Viktoriya Tomova 6-3, 6-3.

Top seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, No. 3 seed Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic and Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No. 5 seed, all warded off upsets.

Romania’s Ana Bogdan also prevailed, and two more matches were scheduled for later.

No. 7 seed Yue Yuan of China cruised to a 6-4, 6-1 win over Croatian Petra Martic in second-round action in Monterrey, Mexico.

Yuan finished with just one ace to Martic’s five but saved 4 of 6 break points and converted 5 of 6.

The meeting between Yuan and Martic was just the beginning of the slate, as there were five more matches to come.