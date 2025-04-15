Excitement builds for Fiji Open

Coach Sumit Lal and his tennis team [Source: Suva Tennis/Facebook]

Excitement is brewing at the Suva Tennis Association as they are preparing for the Fiji Open in Denarau next month.

Coach Sumit Lal says he has been preparing their athletes for the past few months, and they are all very excited to compete.

His team consists mainly of junior players, who he has been coaching for the past two years.

“The next competition we’re preparing for is the Fiji Open that will be held in Denarau in May from the 7th to 11th. There so there’s a bunch of juniors from Suva that I’ve been coaching for the past two years and we are really looking forward to playing at the Fiji Open, most of them are really excited.”

With a few weeks before the Fiji Open, Lal says there are still a few areas his players are working on like fitness and techniques for a few players, but is adamant they’ll be in top form for the competition.

The Fiji Open will be held in Denarau, Nadi, from May 7th to the 11th.





