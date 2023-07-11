Alcaraz into the Wimbledon quarter-finals

[Source: KFGO]

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz roared into the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a formidable display of firepower to down big-serving Italian dark horse Matteo Berrettini.

The Spaniard was beaten to the punch in the opening set but raised his game to claim a comfortable 3-6 6-3 6-3 6-3 win to the delight of the Centre Court crowd.

He will now battle of the 20-year-old’s against Denmark’s sixth seed Holger Rune for a place in the semi-finals.