Tavatavanawai climbs SRP Player of the Year leaderboard

Timoci Tavatavanawai. [Photo: FILE]

Timoci Tavatavanawai has surged up the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year standings after a standout performance for the Highlanders over the weekend.

The two-Test All Blacks midfielder earned eight votes despite the Highlanders’ loss to the Crusaders in Christchurch last weekend.

Carter Gordon also impressed for the Queensland Reds with six votes, while Will Jordan collected eight votes to move up the leaderboard after five rounds.

Just behind the top contenders are Charlie Cale of the ACT Brumbies and Caleb Clarke from the Blues.

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In the Rookie of the Year race, Blues winger Cody Vai currently leads the standings.

The Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year votes are decided weekly by team captains and head coaches, who select the top three players from the opposing side.

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