Tailevu draws 3-all with Nadroga in EPL round three

Tailevu Naitasiri FC were held to a thrilling 3–3 draw by Nadroga in their Round 4 clash of the Extra Premier League at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Tailevu Naitasiri led 2–1 at halftime after goals from Sakuisa Saqiri and Ravinesh Karan Singh, while Dev Raj had earlier equalised for Nadroga.

In the second half, Solomone Ravonokula added Tailevu Naitasiri’s third goal.

However, Nadroga fought back with Tomasi Tuicakau finding the net before Ratu Volavola scored a late equalizer to rescue a point for the Stallions.

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