Rauluni impressed by rookie

[Source: Fiji Drua/ Facebook]

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women coach Mosese Rauluni is impressed with how the new players in the squad contributed to the team’s third consecutive Super W final appearance this weekend.

Rauluni says while the experienced players have grown over the past three seasons, in which the side has claimed the title twice, it’s the new players who have been most extraordinary.

“A lot of these girls have experienced it twice before and for some of them it’s a new experience so what a great occasion and I know the people of Queensland will come out and support us against the team we love to hate.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Drua Women will take on the Waratahs in the Super W final on Sunday at 4pm at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane.

This match will air live on FBC Sports.