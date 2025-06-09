Players urged to remain focus ahead of Reds clash

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has been reminding his players to not dwell on last weekend’s historic win over the ACT Brumbies, but fix their focus on this weekend’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific round four clash against the Queensland Reds.

The Drua created history after beating the Brumbies for the first time ever, and this Saturday, they are faced with another uphill battle.

“Just told the boys to be level-headed and keep their feet on the ground. Had a heck of a training session yesterday, but they’ve gotten over it and they are making sure we put our foot forward for the Lautoka crowd.”

Jackson knows the Reds will be looking for to create an upset at the Lautoka fortress, as they’ve lost every game they’ve played against the Drua here.

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A handful of key players will miss out on this weekend’s game, and Jackson will release the match day 23 list later this afternoon.

The match will kickoff at 3.30pm, and will broadcast Live on FBC Sports.

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