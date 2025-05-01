Players available for selection pending legal process

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has confirmed that two of its players under investigation over a recent incident will remain available for club and national duties while legal proceedings are ongoing.

In a statement, the Drua said it has completed its internal investigations into the matter, but any decision regarding disciplinary action will be deferred until the conclusion of the court process.

The Drua added that both players remain eligible to fulfill their employment responsibilities with the team and country.

The Club will not make any further comment on the issue at this time.

