Namoce savours unforgettable Drua debut in Ba

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua debutant Iosefo Namoce says his first taste of Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific is a moment he will never forget, after helping his side secure a historic 42–27 win over the Brumbies in Ba.

The Suva rugby star described the match as a true test of character, where he had to stay composed and hold his ground until the final whistle in front of a passionate home crowd.

While it marked just the beginning of his Super Rugby journey, Namoce says the experience is one that will stay with him for a long time.

“I’m thankful to be selected for this particular match where history was created. It was also a nerve-wracking moment, but that’s done. I have one game in the bag and I’m happy we played it well.”

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Namoce adds the step up to Super Rugby was far greater than he anticipated, with the pace and intensity pushing him to new levels.

“The atmosphere was unmatched and this was a fulfilling moment for me to be able to represent the Drua on this very day. Loved the competition from the Brumbies and look forward to my next match.”

Fellow debutant and hooker Sairusi Ravudi also echoed similar sentiments, describing it as a debut to remember in front of a sold-out Ba crowd.

The Drua now shift focus to their next challenge, returning to Lautoka this Saturday where they will host the Reds at 3.35pm.

The match will be broadcast LIVE on FBC Sports.

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