Minor changes for Drua line-up against the Reds

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has largely retained the side that delivered last weekend’s historic victory, making just two changes to his starting XV for Saturday’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Reds in Lautoka.

The first adjustment comes in the back row, where openside flanker Kitione Salawa earns a starting role after featuring off the bench last week.

He lines up alongside Etonia Waqa in the loose forwards.

The second is up front, where Zuriel Togiatama starts at hooker, joined by Haerieti Hetet and Message Doge in the front row, leaving Elia Canakaivata to anchor the forwards at number eight.

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In the backline, Drua captain Frank Lomani directs play from halfback, while Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula starts at fly-half.

The midfield pairing sees Isikeli Rabitu at inside centre and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre at outside centre.

Out wide, the exciting sevens combination of Ponipate Loganimasi and Joji Nasova takes up the wings, with Ilaisa Droasese completing the starting lineup at fullback.

On the bench, Isaac Fines-Leleiwasa provides cover at halfback, while Sairusi Vugakoto, Peni Ravai, Samuela Tawake and Vilive Miramira offer depth in the forwards.

Motikiai Murray and Inia Tabuavou round out the Drua’s matchday 23.

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