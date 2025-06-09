Fihaki commits to Crusaders until 2028

[Photo: Crusaders]

The Crusaders have secured the services of exciting outside back Chay Fihaki until 2028, with the rising star continuing to build a strong legacy at the Christchurch-based franchise while proudly carrying his Fijian heritage.

Fihaki, who has family roots in Nakasaleka in Kadavu, says remaining with the Crusaders was an easy decision after the club helped shape his professional journey.

“I didn’t think twice about re-signing. This club has given me so much already and I’m stoked to lock in my future here.”

The dynamic back joined the Crusaders Academy in 2019 and was quickly identified as a player destined for higher honours.

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That same year he earned selection for the New Zealand Under-20 Rugby Team, signalling his arrival on the international pathway.

Two years later, Fihaki made his Super Rugby debut, becoming Crusader number 246 and beginning what has developed into a consistent and influential presence in the squad.

At provincial level, the talented outside back has also made a major impact with Canterbury Rugby.

After debuting in 2020, he was named First Year Player of the Year and went on to reach the milestone of 50 appearances in 2024.

His strong form last season also opened doors on the international stage, earning selection for the Barbarians in their match against Fiji national rugby union team in June, before later representing the All Blacks XV in November.

Fihaki says the Crusaders environment and the support of his teammates and coaches continue to motivate him.

“This club means so much to me and my family, it’s a special place. Playing with this group around me, and the great support from coaches and team management is a dream come true.”

The new deal comes as Fihaki celebrates another milestone, recently reaching his 50th cap for the Crusaders, further cementing his growing influence within one of Super Rugby’s most successful franchises.

For the Kadavu flyer, the journey is far from over, with the next chapter set to unfold in Crusaders colours through to 2028.

Crusaders will meet Moana Pasifika in round 6 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific this Saturday at 6.05pm.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will host the Reds in Lautoka earlier at 3.35pm at Churchill PArk in Lautoka.

You can catch the LIVE action of Drua’s match on FBC Sports.

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