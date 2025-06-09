Fan turnout important this weekend

[File Photo]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson is urging supporters to pack the stands once again, as the side targets a third consecutive home victory this weekend.

Fresh off a memorable win in Ba, Jackson said the crowd’s energy was crucial and hopes fans will recreate that atmosphere to lift the team.

He is also wary of the challenge ahead, noting that their opponents come into the clash in strong form after an impressive win over the Waratahs last weekend.

Jackson expects them to carry that momentum, making for a tough contest.

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In preparation, the Drua have spent the past two days sharpening key areas of their game that Jackson identified as needing improvement.

“Now we’re back in Lautoka, it’s a very important game for us. I’ve been reiterating to the players that it’s good to win but we’re still in the same position on the table, so that’s the state of the game at the moment.”

With momentum building both on and off the field, Jackson is counting on another passionate turnout to inspire his side when they run out this weekend.

The match will be broadcast live on FBC Sports.

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