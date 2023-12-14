Super Bowl to return to Los Angeles in 2027

[Source: Los Angeles Times]

The Super Bowl will return to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in February 2027 after the stadium successfully hosted the NFL’s championship game in 2022, the league announced on Wednesday.

“We are very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years,” commissioner Roger Goodell said in a release.

“The city did an outstanding job hosting Super Bowl 56 in the incredible SoFi Stadium and we believe that Super Bowl 61 will be even more memorable.

“The Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Host Committee and many other outstanding partners will help create an unforgettable week of events culminating in Super Bowl Sunday in 2027 that will celebrate the region as an epicenter of sports, entertainment and culture.”

The 2022 Super Bowl saw the Los Angeles Rams edge the Cincinnati Bengals on their home field 23-20 in the state-of-the-art, $5.5 billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, which opened in September 2020.

NFL said that hosting the game generated between $234.3 million and $477.5 million for Los Angeles County.

The contest, which included a halftime show featuring local hip-hop legends Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, drew a television audience of about 101 million viewers, a 10% increase from the previous year.

“We are grateful to Commissioner Goodell and our partners at the other 31 teams for this opportunity to once again elevate our league’s biggest moment,” said SoFi Stadium and Rams owner Stanley Kroenke.