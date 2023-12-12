Sports Commission conducting grants review

Peter Mazey

The Fiji National Sports Commission is conducting a review of how it allocates funds to national sporting bodies.

Commission chair Peter Mazey says the review was proposed by Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru to gauge how the NSO’s can be assisted next year.

Mazey says a questionnaire was sent out to sports organizations around the country regarding this initiative but the response so far has been poor.

“Sadly only about 10 of them have responded and yet they all want more money. So if we can’t get responses on that questionnaire, then we’re not going to be able to get more funding for them.”

Mazey says the Commission is awaiting responses from the remainder of the 42 sporting bodies in the country, in order to submit a grants review report to the Sports Minister next month.

He adds with the grants application closing on January 31st, 2024, sporting bodies need to act quickly to put in their requests for assistance from government.