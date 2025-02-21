Sokobalavu continues family legacy

25-year-old local boxer Gabriel Sokobalavu is ready to step into the boxing ring and make a name for himself

Tomorrow’s cruiserweight contest against Samuela Naqari will be Sokobalavu’s professional debut, a moment he’s been preparing for since November of last year.

Hailing from Vanuavatu, Lau Sokobalavu’s inspiration comes from his older brother, boxer Semi Dauloloma.

“When I face hardships and problems, my brother has always been there to encourage me and push me, we have always been close.”

He explained that he was doing this for his family, saying that they had faced challenges and he wanted to improve their situation, mentioning his desire to get a house and a car.

Sokobalavu adds that his opponent had also been preparing well, but confidently asserted that they would see who the real champion was on the day of the fight.

The Blue water boxing promotion will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Overseas viewers can tune in via pay-per-view on FBC’s viti.plus.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link