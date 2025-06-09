First FIFA Arena Mini Pitch in Oceania opens in Ba

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The FIFA Arena Mini Football Pitch at AD Patel College in Ba has been opened.

It also marks a historic milestone as the first FIFA Arena facility in the Oceania region.

FIFA Regional Director for Asia and Oceania Sanjeevan Balasingam congratulated all stakeholders who contributed towards delivering the project.

“It is a great privilege to be here with you to inaugurate this FIFA Arena mini pitch, the first of its kind in Oceania. Congratulations to everyone who has contributed their time, effort, resources and commitment in making this possible. Projects like this do not happen without the dedication of many people. Like on the pitch, it is a team sport and a team effort.”

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He also acknowledges that Suva Muslim College has completed its own FIFA Arena pitch, making the two facilities the first in the Oceania region.

Balasingam highlighted the strong strategic direction of the Fiji FA, noting that the federation’s ‘Totolo Futupolo’ framework has established a clear football development pathway for the country.

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