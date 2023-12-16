Sibling wins U20 chess championship

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/ Facebook]

Provisional FIDE Master Rudr Ravi Prasad and his sister Tanvi Radha Prasad had a happy day as they emerged victorious in the 2023 Vodafone Fiji Under-20 National Chess Championship.

Prasad claimed the Under-20 title by winning eight out of nine games, while Tanvi secured the Under-20 National Women’s Chess Champion title.

The first-year student at the University of the South Pacific, acknowledged the unwavering support of their parents in pursuing their dreams.

“Both my parents are very supportive of this hobby of mine. They have also supported me when I’ve gone overseas to represent Fiji in tournaments.”

In the Under-14 Girls Division, Latileta Masau emerged as the winner, securing 5 out of nine games.

Useli Herath claimed second place.

In the boys’ division, Yajas Sharma took first place, while Lionel Vaurasi secured second place.

Meanwhile, the championship is scheduled to begin today and will end next Wednesday at the University of the South Pacific.