Yaro Chiefs stay hot with Lautoka 7s title

[Source: supplied]

Fresh from their Coral Coast 7s triumph, Yaro Chiefs continued their dominant run by claiming the Lautoka Yasawa MO 7s title this afternoon at Nadovu Park in Lautoka.

Yaro capped off a perfect one-day tournament with a hard-fought 17–12 victory over Aflame Brothers in the final, once again underlining their consistency and depth.

The Chiefs were flawless through the pool stages, winning all their matches before powering past Devo Babas in the quarterfinals. They then overcame Ba River in the semifinals to book a place in the decider, where they held off a determined Aflame Brothers side.

The latest title adds further weight to Yaro Chiefs’ growing reputation on the local sevens circuit, with the team now firmly establishing itself as one of the form sides in the country.

With back-to-back tournament victories, Yaro Chiefs are making a strong case for several of their standout players to be considered for selection into the national squad.

