Nicholas Galitzine finds footing as He-Man

[Source: Reuters]
While Nicholas Galitzine, star of the 2026 fantasy film “Masters of the Universe,” didn’t grow up playing with the classic Mattel He-Man toys or watching the 1983 animated series, he found his own way to connect with the role.
“Well, I was born in ’94, so I just really missed out on the initial wave of He-Man,” the English actor told Reuters.
However, after learning what the franchise has meant to generations of fans – especially those who grew up in the 1980s – and falling in love with the script, Galitzine said he became increasingly inspired to take on the character.
“I think the love and desperation to play the character kind of grew,” he said.
He-Man originated in the early 1980s as a Mattel action figure, with the 2026 “Masters of the Universe” film emerging from a collaboration between Mattel Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.
In 2025, Mattel merged its film and television divisions to form Mattel Studios, marking a significant step toward building entertainment around its brands, following the commercial success of the 2023 film “Barbie.”
Mattel Films President Robbie Brenner, who also serves as president and chief content officer of the combined unit, produced “Masters of the Universe,” while “Bumblebee” director Travis Knight helmed the project.
The film follows Prince Adam, played by Galitzine, as he returns to his home planet of Eternia to embrace his destiny as He-Man and defend it from the villain Skeletor, portrayed by Jared Leto.
The cast also includes Idris Elba as Duncan, a trusted general; Camila Mendes as Teela, Duncan’s adoptive daughter; Alison Brie as the villainous sorceress Evil-Lyn; and Sam C. Wilson as Kronis, a cybernetic weapons expert allied with Skeletor.
Elba said he relishes the chance to introduce the franchise he grew up with to a new generation, including co-stars like Mendes, who, like Galitzine, did not experience He-Man in its original era.
“I think good IP has that opportunity to reimagine good art,” Elba said.
“We’re still doing Shakespeare, and we’re still doing biblical stories,” he added, noting that revisiting well-known material allows storytellers to connect it with younger audiences.
“Masters of the Universe” arrives in theaters on Friday.