Brown to return to ABs setup in 2028

Former Highlanders coach and current Springboks' attack coach, Tony Brown. [Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE]

Former All Black Jeff Wilson believes Tony Brown’s return to the All Blacks coaching setup in 2028 could help restore the attacking freedom and confidence that have long been a hallmark of New Zealand rugby.

Brown, who is currently serving as the Springboks attack coach under Rassie Erasmus, has been confirmed as an All Blacks assistant coach following the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Wilson says Brown’s strength lies in ensuring players master the fundamentals while giving them the confidence to back their instincts on the field.

He says Brown motivates players and trusts them to play their natural game, something many New Zealand rugby supporters feel has been missing in recent years.

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Wilson also dismissed concerns over the timing of the appointment, saying current All Blacks coach Dave Rennie and his staff remain focused on the next 18 months and the 2027 World Cup campaign.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Steve Lancaster says Brown is one of the most respected coaches in world rugby and made it clear he wanted to return home and contribute to the All Blacks.

Brown will join the All Blacks coaching team in 2028, with his role to be determined by whoever is appointed head coach after the World Cup.