Strong interest expected for 2026 PM Awards

The 2026 Prime Minister's International Business Awards is one of the premier events on Fiji's business calendar. [Photo: Josefa Sigavolavola]

Organisers of the 2026 Prime Minister’s International Business Awards are anticipating another strong turnout, following a record-breaking attendance at last year’s event.

The annual awards programme attracted 760 guests in 2025, making it the highest attendance in the event’s history and highlighting growing interest from the business community.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says they are confident the momentum will continue this year, with expectations that more than 700 people will attend the 2026 awards ceremony.

“The 2025 award, we had the highest number of people attend the award, 760 people, and it was at Sheraton, and we had a number of businesses that we recognized during that award last year.”

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Chetty added that the awards continue to serve as a key platform for recognizing excellence, innovation, and leadership across various sectors, bringing together business leaders, entrepreneurs, government representatives, and stakeholders.

This year’s event is expected to showcase outstanding business achievements while providing valuable networking opportunities for industry leaders and emerging enterprises.

Chief Executive Chetty further says that the 2026 Prime Minister’s International Business Awards is set to be one of the premier events on Fiji’s business calendar, celebrating organisations and individuals contributing to economic growth and development.