Rabo draws inspiration from Argentina’s World Cup success

[Photo: FILE]

Extra Bula FC rep Asivorosi Rabo says Argentina’s famous 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph continues to inspire his football journey as he backs the reigning champions heading into the tournament this week.

Rabo, a strong admirer of Lionel Messi, says the win over France in the Qatar final remains one of football’s greatest moments and has fuelled his own ambition to reach the global stage one day.

Argentina’s 2022 victory saw them edge France 4–2 on penalties after a thrilling 3–3 draw, with Messi scoring twice, Kylian Mbappé hitting a hat-trick, and Emiliano Martínez playing a key role in the shootout.

For Rabo, that match is more than history; it is motivation.

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He says watching Messi lift the trophy strengthened his belief that hard work and discipline can open doors to the world stage, with hopes of one day representing his own country at the highest level.

“One day I want to play at that level and take my country to a World Cup.”

His story reflects a growing ambition among young Pacific footballers aiming to turn inspiration from global stars into their own international breakthrough.

Rabo is currently in Vanuatu with the squad and has sent his best wishes to Argentina ahead of their campaign.

The World Cup starts this Friday at 6.45am, and you can watch all the action LIVE and Exclusive on FBC Sports, FBC TV and FBC 2 channels.