source: reuters

King Charles and senior British royals gathered at a ​village in south-west England on ‌Saturday to celebrate the wedding of Princess Anne’s businessman son, Peter Phillips, to ​nurse Harriet Sperling.

Anne was joined ​by her husband, Timothy Laurence, at ⁠the private ceremony at All Saints ​Church in Kemble, near Cirencester, by ​her brother Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as other senior royals including Charles’ ​son and heir, Prince William, and ​his wife Kate.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the daughters ‌of ⁠Charles’ disgraced younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, were also in attendance.

Phillips, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest grandson, is ​19th in ​the line ⁠of succession to the British throne. He works as ​a sports management executive and ​does ⁠not undertake official royal duties. Sperling is a paediatric nurse.

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Phillips’ first marriage – ⁠to ​Autumn Kelly – ended ​in divorce in 2021.