Koroisau back in NSW Blues squad

Vodafone Fiji Bati hooker, Apisai Koroisau. [Photo: FILE]

Vodafone Fiji Bati hooker, Apisai Koroisau, is back in the New South Wales Blues squad for game two of the State of Origin.

This is after Blues coach Laurie Daley included him in the 21-player squad for game two at the MCG in Melbourne next Wednesday.

Koroisau replaces the injured Blayke Brailey, while Isaiya Katoa, who is yet to make his debut for New South Wales, adds cover in the halves.

Prop Payne Haas returns to the squad after missing game one in Sydney through injury.

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Former Bati rep Jacob Saifiti, who was overlooked for any game time in game one despite being the only prop on the bench, has unsurprisingly been overlooked.

The NSW Blues hold a 1-0 lead in the series after producing the biggest comeback in Origin history to down Queensland 22-20 at Accor Stadium in Sydney.