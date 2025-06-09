NFP must evolve to win more support: Tikoduadua

National Federation Party MP Pio Tikoduadua. [Photo: National Federation Party/FACEBOOK PAGE]

National Federation Party MP and Minister for Defence Pio Tikoduadua says the party must evolve and remain relevant if it wants to grow ahead of the next general election.

Speaking at the NFP Working Committee meeting in Rakiraki, Tikoduadua said knowing the party’s history and values is important, but it is not enough to win the support of voters.

He challenged members to focus on how the public sees the party and whether people feel represented by it.

“So, this is the challenge for us here today. In this working committee, let’s get out. Let’s do our forefathers some justice. And let’s transform ourselves so by our example, people will want to come to us. We are the best, I can tell you. We are the best that Fiji has right now.”

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Tikoduadua adds that the party should aim to contest at least 15 seats in the next election.

“If we can’t, then we need to relook seriously at ourselves. Because we need to be seen to continue to grow. We’ve grown from 2014, and 2018, and 2022.We need to become better. “

Meanwhile, NFP Leader Biman Prasad told delegates that the party will contest the next election on its own and will not enter into any pre-election coalition arrangement.

Professor Prasad clarified that the decision does not affect the current coalition government arrangement with the People’s Alliance and SODELPA, which will continue until the end of the government’s term.