Serevi plans to end his rugby career coaching Fiji 7s side

Fiji 7s Legend Waisale Serevi has revealed to international media that he wants to return and end his rugby career coaching the national sevens side.

The King of Sevens was present at the Dubai 7s with his young Russia 7s Development side.

Serevi told ‘Gulf News’ that

“I have always done everything for rugby in Fiji through a 21-year career. I’ve played in seven Rugby World Cups and won two as a captain for Fiji. It will be a great story to end up in Fiji coaching Fiji one of these years,” Serevi told Gulf News.

“At the moment I am focused on Russia sevens. However, if the opportunity is there then who knows? It all started in Fiji and it could end in Fiji,” he smiled.

Article continues after advertisement

Serevi has already seen through nearly one year of his contract with the Rugby Union of Russia (RUR).

However, possibly with a sense of disillusionment at not finding the right results, the 51-year-old stepped down as Head Coach and offered his services only as a consultant to the development of the sevens in Russia.

“We will speak about the contract once we return to Russia,” he said.

“I know there are a lot of teams who are also building up towards 2020 Tokyo but Fiji have done a lot of hard work in the past few weeks and that will show sooner or later. I think we have a good chance of defending our title in Japan. We have the right players, and maybe with one or two players from abroad we can shore up the team. There is still time as the Olympics is quite a few months away,” he added.