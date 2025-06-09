New Zealand beat Australia 26-22 to claim Dubai 7s title

Source: World Rugby Sevens

The New Zealand 7s clinched the men’s title at the Dubai SVNS, defeating Australia 26-22 in a tense final played in front of a record crowd early this morning.

The win completed an NZ double after the Black Ferns 7s beat Australia 29-14 in the women’s final earlier.

Australia struck first through Maurice Longbottom before New Zealand replied with tries to Dylan Collier and Akuila Rokolisoa for a 12-5 lead.

Australia had a potential try rubbed out after TMO replays showed Aden Ekanayake brushed the touchline, and New Zealand carried the 12-5 advantage into halftime.

New Zealand extended their lead to 19-5 when Sione Molia found a gap early in the second spell, but Australia hit back with tries to William Cartwright and Harry Wilson to close the margin to 19-15.

Jayden Keelan then produced the crucial moment, stepping through from halfway to push New Zealand ahead 26-15.

Wilson scored again late, but New Zealand held on to secure the title and deny Australia a final-minute comeback.

