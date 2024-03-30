Momo, Bolaca in, Rasaku and Tamani out

Akuila Momo before departing with the team

Saunaka rover Akuila Momo is on his way to Hong Kong after being included by Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau in his traveling squad.

Momo who has been a standout performer for Saunaka since the McDonalds Coral Coast 7s is replacing Kaminieli Rasaku.

Rasaku was injured in a training session on Thursday.

Also making the team is Napolioni Bolaca who has come in for Terio Tamani.

Tamani failed to recover from an injury sustained at the recent Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

Both Tamani and Rasaku were initially named in the first squad for Hong Kong and Singapore.

The Fiji 7s and Fijiana 7s left for Hong Kong today.