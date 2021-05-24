Gollings rates Naduvalo’s work ethic

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings has commended winger Vuiviawa Naduvalo’s work ethic on and off the field.

Naduvalo strut his stuff in the Singapore 7s tournament and Gollings says there’s more to him than his speed and try-scoring ability.

Gollings says apart from his versatility what’s more impressing is the fact that the Semo, Nadroga man remains humble through the process.

“He’s a very smart player with the great ability to find himself in the correct support position to get a pass and finish off a try. He’s quick and he’s got an outstanding vertical jump which gives him the opportunity to be used from the kick-off perspective for us as well. I’m really pleased for him, first tournament, first time out of Fiji, I don’t think we can ask for anything better as a player and at the same time it’s great that he is incredibly humble about it.”

“I was thinking about my family back home, they are my why. Why I’m doing this” With two tries in the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens Cup final, Vuiviawa Naduvalu is the @HSBC_Sport Player of the Final.#HSBC7s | #Singapore7s | @fijirugby pic.twitter.com/jjtAl3HTJS — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 10, 2022

The Englishman adds this is only the beginning for the fireman as he has a bright future ahead.

🗳️ As voted for by the fans Introducing your #HSBCDreamTeam from an action-packed tournament in Singapore 💥#HSBC7s | @HSBC_Sport pic.twitter.com/TLNbuzbDgh — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 12, 2022

Naduvalo and the national 7s side will face England in their first pool match of the Vancouver 7s on Sunday at 5.53am.

Seven #Singapore7s star turns 🌟 As voted for by you, here is your #HSBCDreamTeam from an epic weekend in Singapore! #HSBC7s | @HSBC_Sport pic.twitter.com/KJvVmvhOIr — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 12, 2022