Sevens

Gollings rates Naduvalo’s work ethic

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 13, 2022 4:57 pm
Vuiviawa Naduvalo [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings has commended winger Vuiviawa Naduvalo’s work ethic on and off the field.

Naduvalo strut his stuff in the Singapore 7s tournament and Gollings says there’s more to him than his speed and try-scoring ability.

Gollings says apart from his versatility what’s more impressing is the fact that the Semo, Nadroga man remains humble through the process.

Article continues after advertisement

“He’s a very smart player with the great ability to find himself in the correct support position to get a pass and finish off a try. He’s quick and he’s got an outstanding vertical jump which gives him the opportunity to be used from the kick-off perspective for us as well. I’m really pleased for him, first tournament, first time out of Fiji, I don’t think we can ask for anything better as a player and at the same time it’s great that he is incredibly humble about it.”

The Englishman adds this is only the beginning for the fireman as he has a bright future ahead.

Naduvalo and the national 7s side will face England in their first pool match of the Vancouver 7s on Sunday at 5.53am.

