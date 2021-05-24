Fiji books spot to Singapore 7s final

Fiji 7s is through to the final of the HSBC Singapore 7s tournament.

This is after the side went down the wire against Australia but emerged with a 19-12 win in the first semi-final.

The national side recovered from a knock-on by Josua Vakurunabili which saw Joseva Talacolo fending off Australia captain Nick Malouf to dot down Fiji’s first try.

Australia hit back with two back-to-back tries to Malouf and Henry Hutchison to set up a 12-7 lead over Fiji.

Both of Australia’s tries were set up by their debutants, keeping the ball alive, connecting offloads and eventually finding space at the corner.

Vuiviawa Naduvalo brought the heat in the second spell thanks to some bulldozing play by army man Elia Canakaivata who fended off two big defenders to set-up the try.

Fiji was presented with a real chance when Australia was reduced to six men after Dietrich Roache was yellow carded for foul play.

But the Aussie defense was such as they denied Canakaivata a try after being dragged out of play.

However, Canakaivata did have the last say with Fiji’s winning try minutes before the hooter.