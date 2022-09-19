Serritslev still not satisfied with performance

[Source: Supplied]

Bula Boys coach Flemming Serritslev is still not satisfied with the performance of the players in Friday night’s MSG Prime Ministers’ Cup match against New Caledonia.

Fiji’s Gabrieli Matanisiga scored in the 91st minute to earn a hard-fought victory 1-0 against New Caledonia.

Coach Flemming Serritslev says although the win was commendable, the players were not following through with the game plan which delayed them a goal in the first half.

The coach adds going down to 10-men put in a lot of pressure for the players to make a goal count.

He adds they will be working on those areas in the next game.

“We played very bad in the first half to be honest we couldn’t get. We couldn’t get our combination game work and strange enough we got better when we got down to 10-men and we started to play a much better football combined and a much better kept ball on the ground”

The Digicel Bula Boys will face Solomon Islands in its second group match on September 24.