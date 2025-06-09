School’s football championship starts tomorrow

Football fans in the northern division are in for a treat as the Extra Fiji Secondary Schools Football Championship kick starts tomorrow.

In the under-19 grade alone, a total of 20 matches will be played across five pools on the opening day, with games spread across Subrail Park, Fiji FA Academy, Labasa College and Labasa Sangam College.

Pool A will see Vunimono High School, Guru Nanak Khalsa College, MGM and Ratu Navula College in action, while Pool B features Tavua College, All Saints, Vashist Muni College and Lautoka Muslim College.

Central College, Baulevu High School, SVC and Penang Sangam College will battle in Pool C, while the Pool D and E teams will also begin their campaigns on Wednesday.

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The Under-19 competition is the premier boys division of the championship, with teams looking to make a strong start in their bid for national honours.

The championship will be held over the next four days.