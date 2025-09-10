Saratibau finishes in World’s top 10

Aminiasi Saratibau

Aminiasi Saratibau has put Fiji boxing on the global map with a historic top 10 finish in his weight class at the World Championships in Liverpool.

Saratibau’s impressive run was halted by Bulgaria’s William Cholov in a closely contested bout.

Despite a dominant performance in the final round, the judges awarded the win to the Bulgarian by a split decision.

Article continues after advertisement

The decision was based on Cholov’s stronger performance in the earlier rounds.

The experience has proven invaluable for Fiji’s six boxers, providing a chance for them to grow and improve through their matches and intensive sparring sessions.

This is only the second time Fiji has participated in the World Championships.

The team has now surpassed its previous best, with two boxers finishing in the top 20 and one in the top 10.

These results are a strong indicator that Fiji Amateur Boxing is on the right track in its preparations for upcoming major events, including the Commonwealth Games in 2026, the Pacific Games in 2027, and the Olympic Games in 2028.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.