Fiji inches closer to the quarterfinals with a pivotal clash against Portugal

Fijians are on the edge of their seats and glued to their screens, collectively holding their breath and praying for victory.

Referee Luke Pearce has blown the whistle as Fiji takes on Portugal in what has been branded a high-stakes battle, a match that could determine Fiji’s destiny in the Rugby World Cup.

As the clock ticks down to kick-off, Fijians all across the world are acutely aware of what’s at stake—one solitary point.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians, known for their explosive talent and dazzling rugby style, will leave no stone unturned for this deciding match.

Just one point separates them from a coveted spot in the quarterfinals, a dream they’ve been chasing with unparalleled fervour.

Fiji knows that this match against Portugal is their ticket to creating one of the biggest upset in the 2023 Rugby World Cup.