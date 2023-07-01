Welagi villagers ready to host Flying Fijians

The people of Welagi in Taveuni can’t wait to receive the Fiji Water Flying Fijians today.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Welagi village headman Daniele Tagane says they’re ready to host the players and management.

He says the village ground has been inspected by the team officials and is okay to be used.

An emotional Tagane says out of all the villages in Fiji, they can’t believe Welagi was the chosen one.

Tagane also says he’s been getting calls from other villages enquiring how they can assist Welagi in hosting the team for a week.

The Welagi village headman says he has informed those who called that they can provide some fruits for the Flying Fijians.

Our Flying Fijians squad for the Pacific Nations Cup and Rugby World Cup left for Taveuni by boat this morning.

They’ll get off at Nabouwalu and stop to meet fans in Dreketi before heading to Frank Lomani’s village, Nukubalavu in Savusavu for lunch.

The team is expected to arrive in Welagi later this afternoon.