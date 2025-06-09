Vanua U20 cup final set

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The stage is set for the Vanua Cup U20 final, with Taveuni and Serua emerging victorious from thrilling semi-finals to earn the right to battle for the championship title.

Taveuni pulled off a stunning second-half turnaround to secure a hard-fought 17-12 victory over Northland yesterday at Burkhust Park.

Northland had held a narrow 7-5 lead at the break, but Taveuni displayed incredible heart and tactical discipline after halftime.

Meanwhile, Serua booked their place in the final with a dominant 29-11 victory over Cakaudrove at Bidesi Ground.

While the first half remained tight with Serua holding only a narrow 12-8 lead at the break, the side came out with renewed power and focus in the second stanza.

Their powerful performance saw them extend their margin comfortably, securing the win and setting up the highly anticipated clash against Taveuni.

