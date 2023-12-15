Valetini eager to develop leadership skills

Fly-half Kemu Valetini

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fly-half Kemu Valetini is enjoying being among one of the senior players in the squad.

The 29-year-old is renowned for kicking the game-winning penalty in the team’s 25-24 historic win over the Crusaders in this year’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Valetini says he is determined to take a more proactive leadership role in the team, as they strive to go one better than their quarterfinal finish this year.

“Probably taking more control. I was in the passenger seat at times. This year, I’m going to put the pressure on myself to step up more. Take a little more leadership, more control, just being involved as much as I can with the group, staying in touch with the boys and just express myself this year.”



Valetini says he is also playing his part in mentoring rookie fly halves Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula and Isikeli Rabitu.

The Fijian Drua will face the Blues in their opening match in the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season on February 24 in Auckland.