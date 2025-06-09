Vakatawa joins Drua in off-season training

Virimi Vakatawa.

Former French international Virimi Vakatawa has linked up with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua during their off-season preparations.

Vakatawa, who hails from Naluwai in Naitasiri and is a former Nasinu Secondary School student, is currently on an extended break in Fiji.

The powerhouse midfielder has spent most of his career in France, where he earned 31 caps for Les Bleus and made his mark on the World Rugby Sevens Series.

His presence at the Drua base is expected to provide an additional boost for players currently in pre-season training, offering both inspiration and experience as they prepare for the new campaign.

