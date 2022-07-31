Tuwai stresses on mental preparation

Double Olympic gold-medalist Jerry Tuwai. [File Photo]
Double Olympic gold-medalist Jerry Tuwai says mental preparation has been key for the Fiji 7s players as they head into the semi-final of the Commonwealth Games 7s tournament in Birmingham.
Speaking to World Rugby, Tuwai says the players are in high spirits and ready to take on defending champion – New Zealand.
He commended the players for their effort in the quarter-final.
Fiji will be gunning for its first Commonwealth Games medal and New Zealand will be looking to secure a sixth Commonwealth Games gold medal.
Fiji will play its semi-final match against the Kiwi’s at 11.42pm.
