Tuwai stresses on mental preparation

Double Olympic gold-medalist Jerry Tuwai. [File Photo]

Double Olympic gold-medalist Jerry Tuwai says mental preparation has been key for the Fiji 7s players as they head into the semi-final of the Commonwealth Games 7s tournament in Birmingham.

Speaking to World Rugby, Tuwai says the players are in high spirits and ready to take on defending champion – New Zealand.

He commended the players for their effort in the quarter-final.

Fiji will be gunning for its first Commonwealth Games medal and New Zealand will be looking to secure a sixth Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Fiji will play its semi-final match against the Kiwi’s at 11.42pm.