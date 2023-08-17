Flying Fijians to sing i-Taukei anthem

Flying Fijians team in France

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will be singing the i-Taukei version of our national anthem ‘Meda Dau Doka’ before the Test against France on Sunday.

This will be followed by the English version, ‘Blessing Grant’.

FRU Administrator Simione Valenitabua says it will be the first time in the history of Fiji Rugby that the Fijian version will be sung and form as part of the National Anthem prior to the kick-off of an international test.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Rugby Union Trust, through its Interim Board of Trustees, approved the request by the players and management to sing the National Anthem in the Fijian language after receiving the blessings of the Prime Minister of Fiji as the Head of Government.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed to the Flying Fijians that the ‘Vosa Vakaviti’ version embodies the true spirit and deep meaning of the English version titled ‘Blessing Grant.’

Fiji plays France at 7 am on Sunday.