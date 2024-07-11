Tackle contest vital for Flying Fijians

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Flying Fijians have seen some areas they can try to expose next weekend against the All Blacks in San Diego, USA.

Head coach Mick Byrne says if the national side can be physical and get across the gain line like England did last week against the three-time world champions, then Fiji can get some quality balls for the backline.

Byrne believes many didn’t expect the pace that England played the game at last week but he knows Fiji will have to be better next weekend in San Diego.

Byrne says England could’ve won but the All Blacks played well.

When asked if there are areas the Fiji Water Flying Fijians can expose in the All Blacks defense, Byrne says they’ve identified a few.

“If we can win the tackle contest it creates opportunities and what we know about our team is well known, if we can create one on one for our team we will be in good shape so that’ll be our objective to win that tackle contest, and try to create a few one on one’s out wide.”

England kept asking the All Blacks defensively last week and it’s something Fiji needs to do according to Byrne.

The Flying Fijians play All Blacks next Saturday.