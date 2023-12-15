Tabuya appreciates vanua's faith in her

Newly elected Kadavu Rugby President Lynda Tabuya says her recent election is a significant event for the island.

In a notable development, Tabuya has become the first female president of a provincial rugby union, marking a historic milestone for the sport on the island.

She points out that this marks the first time Kadavu Rugby has organized as a union, indicating a new beginning for the sport.

“Previously the ‘bose vanua’ have endorsed Kadavu Rugby teams to participate in competitions but to actually have the first ever Kadavu Rugby Union to be registered under the Fiji Rugby Union and on top of that to create history in having a woman as the President is certainly a milestone achievement. I’m very honoured, I’m very humbled with the faith that has been placed in me.”

Tabuya expresses her commitment to guiding Kadavu Rugby into the future and is optimistic about the opportunities ahead for the newly formed union.

The Minister for Women sees her election as a big step for women in the country, emphasizing Fiji’s ongoing push for gender equality.