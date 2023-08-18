Structure, execution will be key: Waiwalu

The finalists of the Vodafone Super Deans will be known tomorrow when the dust settles at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

Fans are up for a treat in the Under-18 grade with last year’s finalist Suva Grammar School taking on top bets Queen Victoria School.

In the second semi-final, defending champions Marist Brothers High School will face Natabua High School – the only team from the West to make the top four.

Tournament Director Navitalai Waiwalu says all teams will be prepared well but it will come down to who wants it the most.

“The quality of games has continued to grow. I think it will be a good battle. To me all teams are equal but it depends on how they organize themselves on the field, how their game plan goes, and how they execute it.”

Waiwalu is also urging old scholars, families and fans to turn up in numbers to support their teams.

The semi-finals will start at 8.20 am with the U14 grades.

The main semis will begin at 2.05 between SGS and QVS while the second match will kick-off at 3.40 pm between Marist and Natabua.

You can watch these matches LIVE on FBC Sports.