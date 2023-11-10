Strong start for Fiji men’s 7s side

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

It was a strong start for Fiji Airways Fiji 7s in the Oceania 7s as they thrashed Niue 40-5 in their opener this afternoon at Brisbane in Australia.

The side displayed some exceptional skills as they led 26-0 at half time.

This wasn’t all as the Fijians dominated the second half in all aspects of the game.

Article continues after advertisement

This dominance didn’t hinder Niue as they fought to score one try.

The tries were scored by Josefa Talacolo, Vuiviwa Naduvalo, Terio Tamani, Iowane Teba, Jeremaia Matana and new member of the team Ilikimi Torosi.

Fiji’s next game will be against New Zealand at 9:45pm tonight.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.