Slater confident in Walsh selection

Maroons coach Billy Slater is confident Queensland’s only debutant Reece Walsh will handle his Origin debut, despite a tendency to make errors at times.

Walsh was a shock selection ahead of fullback Kalyn Ponga, who starred in last year’s series clinching victory.

However, Slater has no doubt he made the right call saying that Walsh has so much brilliance in his game, talent, involvement and speed.

Article continues after advertisement

Slater says Walsh was picked two years ago for Queensland and now he is a much better player.

The series-opener is on tonight at 10.05 and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.