Skipper disappointed with match officials

Fiji Water Flying Fijians skipper Waisea Nayacalevu

Fiji Water Flying Fijians skipper Waisea Nayacalevu couldn’t hide his frustration in the wake of their heart-wrenching 24-30 defeat to England in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals this morning.

With an air of discontent, Nayacalevu addressed the press and left no doubt that he was far from pleased with the officiating.

He believes the game could have been more enjoyable if the officials had done their job properly.

Article continues after advertisement

“We just ask (the match officials) to have a fair decision on every team that plays so we can play rugby so everyone can enjoy the game and the match officials.”

When asked by the media, he acknowledged the existence of subconscious bias between Tier 2 and Pacific teams, which he felt had a negative impact on the game’s flow.

“Absolutely, you guys watched the game, you can answer that yourself!”

Meanwhile, coach Simon Raiwalui, with unwavering pride, lauded the team’s unwavering efforts.

He saw their performance as the groundwork for future generations to build upon.