Shannon Frizell set to miss France opener after hamstring 'tweak'

Shannon Frizell [Source: stuff.co.nz]

In-form blindside flanker Shannon Frizell is set to join lock Brodie Retallick on the unavailable list for the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup opener against France.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster confirmed that Frizell, who had been impressive throughout the Rugby Championship, will need to be managed as he recovers from a tweaked hamstring.

Retallick, with 103 test caps, is already expected to miss the World Cup opener due to a posterior cruciate ligament injury.

Article continues after advertisement

It now appears highly likely that Frizell, who was a certain starter in Foster’s preferred lineup, will also be sidelined for the tournament opener.

[Source: stuff.co.nz]